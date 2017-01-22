CyanConnode revenues up 560 per cent
Cambridge clean technology front runner CyanConnode reports 2016 revenues of around £1.8...
A majority stake in Cambridge University spin-out Cambridge Graphene Ltd has been acquired by AIM-quoted UK business Versarien plc for £170k – £25k in cash and the rest in shares....
Cambridge clean technology front runner CyanConnode reports 2016 revenues of around £1.8...
ARM chips are set to help power technology driving a new generation of smart cars for Groupe...
Cambridge scientists believe that a steroid discovered in the 1990s in dogfish sharks could...
Cambridge Enterprise and the University of Cambridge Enterprise Fund, managed by Parkwalk,...
Cambridge Enterprise and the University of Cambridge Enterprise Fund, managed by Parkwalk, have.....
Microsoft is incorporating visualisation technology from Cambridge Intelligence to help UK police.....
Cambridge clean technology front runner CyanConnode reports 2016 revenues of around £1.8 million – an.....
It takes special technology to wow a US audience accustomed to being consistently assailed by ‘the.....
A seed fund has been launched to boost UK robotics startups. The Fund aims to deliver returns to.....
Cambridge speech technology company Speechmatics has received an undisclosed level of investment from.....
A UK ice cream and sorbet manufacturer is looking for distributors......
The founders of EdTech start-up Azoomee have raised more than £173k of a £450k equity crowdfunding.....
East of England tech-cluster organisations – Innovation Martlesham (IM) and CW (Cambridge Wireless) –.....
East of England businesses will be able to find out how to take advantage of more than 2,000 export.....
The world-renowned Bourn Hall Clinic has committed to expand its fertility expertise to a fifth.....
The launch of a US specific beer has proved a coup for St Peter's Brewery in Suffolk as its Dirty.....