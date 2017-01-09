Sound as a pound as AI firm hits $5.5m Series A
Audio Analytic, a Cambridge UK Artificial Intelligence business addressing sound recognition...
Cambridge, UK-based Owlstone Medical Ltd, a diagnostics company developing a breathalyzer for disease, has raised $11.55 million (£9.3m) in a funding round led by existing investors....
Audio Analytic, a Cambridge UK Artificial Intelligence business addressing sound recognition...
A new stratified medicine spin-out from the UK’s Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute has secured...
Cambridge University spin-out Breathing Buildings has been sold to UK ventilation specialist...
Novel Cambridge technology is set to get under the skin of a key area of health &...
Cambridge, UK-based Owlstone Medical Ltd, a diagnostics company developing a breathalyzer for disease,.....
Audio Analytic, a Cambridge UK Artificial Intelligence business addressing sound recognition.....
Smart city technology business Telensa is expanding globally by scaling into new offices in Cambridge.....
It takes special technology to wow a US audience accustomed to being consistently assailed by ‘the.....
A seed fund has been launched to boost UK robotics startups. The Fund aims to deliver returns to.....
Cambridge medical technology entrepreneur Dr Darrin Disley has added to a remarkable track record of.....
A UK ice cream and sorbet manufacturer is looking for distributors......
The founders of EdTech start-up Azoomee have raised more than £173k of a £450k equity crowdfunding.....
East of England tech-cluster organisations – Innovation Martlesham (IM) and CW (Cambridge Wireless) –.....
East of England businesses will be able to find out how to take advantage of more than 2,000 export.....
The world-renowned Bourn Hall Clinic has committed to expand its fertility expertise to a fifth.....
Cambridge UK communications technology business Sepura has secured a significant deal with a leading.....